Sofyan Amrabat becomes Man Utd main summer target

Manchester United have identified Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as their main midfield target this summer, according to Football Transfers.

United have already signed England international Mason Mount from Chelsea but it seems Erik ten Hag wants to bring in at least one more midfielder over the coming weeks.

The online news outlet claims that Erik ten Hag wanted to sign either Arsenal-bound Declan Rice or Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, however, the ongoing takeover saga affected their chances of competing for the duo.

Also, Man Utd need to meet the Financial Fair Play regulations so ten Hag has switched his attention to Amrabat and made the Fiorentina star his ‘main target’.

The 26-year-old’s current contract with Fiorentina will expire next year, therefore Vincenzo Italiano’s side will have to sell him this summer rather than lose him for free in 12 months time.

Cost effective option

According to Football Transfers, the Moroccan international will be sold for a fee of around £20m so he represents a cost-effective solution for Manchester United.

However, the report says that United will only formalise their interest in the midfielder once they complete proposed deals for Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

Not only that, but United also need to free-up space and funds by offloading Fred. If they can sell the Brazilian for decent money, Football Transfers suggests Man Utd will then use the money to buy Amrabat.

The midfielder impressed for Morocco at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. He shined for the Atlas Lions as they finished fourth in the tournament after beating big nations like Belgium and Portugal en route to the semi-finals.

Since moving to Fiorentina from Club Brugge in 2020, he has been touted as one of the best midfielders in Italy. Amrabat has made a total of 107 appearances and made two goal contributions across all competitions.

Last season, he featured in 49 games and recorded one assist in all competitions as he helped Fiorentina to finish 8th in the Serie A as well as reaching the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

