Man Utd set to sign Andre Onana in 72 hours

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United could complete the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan in 72 hours.

Onana is currently the main goalkeeper target for Man United, and Gazzetta dello Sport report that the process of signing him has accelerated after David de Gea’s United farewell. The Italian outlet add that United and Inter will define the final details for his transfer between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The clubs have already negotiated the bulk of the deal, and Inter are set to receive more than £43 million including bonuses. Meanwhile, the Serie A giants are already looking for a successor to the 27-year-old. Anatolij Trubin and Yann Sommer are currently the main targets to replace him.

Top signing

United have prioritised the transfer of Onana after the signing of Mason Mount, and they are now in the final phase of negotiations. Judging by the update from Gazzetta dello Sport, Onana could complete the formalities to join United next week before they embark on their US pre-season tour.

The Cameroonian star should be a fantastic acquisition for United as he does not have any significant weaknesses. De Gea had trouble with his distribution and handling of long shots last season. In comparison, Onana has no such issues, and should provide more assurance in goal next season.

Onana could also be influential in initiating more counter-attacks for United. The ex-Ajax star has the ability to go direct when the situation requires him. He has the knack of delivering quality long balls, and we saw a good example of that during the Champions League final last month.

United will be hoping to wrap up his signature as soon as possible so that they can focus on their next target which is a marquee striker. The club have earmarked Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund as their number one striker choice following the recommendation by manager Erik ten Hag.