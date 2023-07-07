Man United to launch £50m bid to sign Hojlund

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are prepared to launch a £50 million bid to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

The Red Devils recently made their first purchase of the summer transfer window with midfielder Mason Mount arriving from Chelsea. The club are now eyeing a new goalkeeper and a striker.

Man United are presently in talks with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana, and The Telegraph claim that Hojlund has been identified as the top striker target by manager Erik ten Hag.

It is further mentioned that they are prepared to spend around £50 million for the 20-year-old.

Big potential

Hojlund signed for Atalanta from Sturm Graz last summer. He was not exceptional for the Serie A outfit with only 9 goals and 4 assists, but showed glimpses of his huge potential. The Dane started as a regular substitute, but became a consistent starter after the World Cup.

The youngster impressed with his strong physique and ability to win aerial duels. He was also impressive in getting behind defences with his pace and quick dribbling skills. Hojlund has yet to horn his finishing skills, but he is definitely one for the future with several good attributes.

United would ideally prefer to sign a premium quality striker such as Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen, but their current financial situation and the uncertainty over the takeover has restricted their transfer budget. They also have owners, who have barely spent out of their own pockets.

As a result, ten Hag has to opt for a low-cost striker signing. He seems prepared to spend the sum on Hojlund, who could be developed into a genuine goalscorer in future. With a regular starting spot, the Dane could find the form and confidence to find the back of the net regularly.

Hojlund should get assured minutes as United’s leading striker next season. Anthony Martial could be sold amid his regular injury woes. The Frenchman could be asked to play back-up to the Dane if he stays at Old Trafford beyond the summer transfer window.