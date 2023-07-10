Man Utd in talks over deal to sign Monaco’s Axel Disasi

Manchester United are in talks with Axel Disasi over a move to Old Trafford after Erik ten Hag approved a swoop for the AS Monaco star, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Disasi was first linked with a move to Man Utd during the winter transfer window but no concrete offer was made by the Red Devils. However, it appears he’s back on the club’s radar this summer.

It’s been reported that United sent their scouts to watch Disasi several times last season and they were impressed with his overall performances in Ligue 1 as well as in the Europa League.

He featured in 49 games in all competitions for Monaco last campaign and made 10 goal contributions as the Red and Whites finished 6th in the Ligue 1, just three points behind 4th-placed Stade Rennais.

Manchester United have now stepped up their interest as Fabrizio Romano claims that the Red Devils are in talks with the players camp over a potential switch to Old Trafford after ten Hag ‘approved’ a move for the centre-back.

No formal approach has been made to Monaco yet but United may want to act fast as Romano says Newcastle are also interested and have now opened talks with Disasi’s representatives.

Upgrade

Following the continued uncertainty over skipper Harry Maguire’s future at Man Utd, Disasi could be his perfect replacement this summer and provide competition to the likes of Lisandro Martínez, Raphael Varane, and Victor Lindelof.

Maguire has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer and West Ham, Newcastle, and Tottenham have all been linked with a move for the England international in recent weeks.

Maguire, who has two years left on his contract with the Red Devils, has given no indication of leaving yet but he could be forced out of the club as he is down the pecking order in the centre-back position.

Disasi’s contract with Monaco will end in 2025, therefore the French outfit could sell him at a reasonable price. The 25-year-old is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt and he’d be an excellent addition to ten Hag’s squad if United could snap him up at that price.

