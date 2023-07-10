Man Utd preparing new offer to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are set to make a new bid to Atalanta for the signing of Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Nicolò Schira.

United are keen on bringing in a proven goal scorer this summer and have been linked with several forwards including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Goncalo Ramos, and Tammy Abraham, however, Hojlund has emerged as a prime target.

Schira claims that the Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old over a five contract so all that remains is for the two clubs to agree a fee.

The journalist says Manchester United are set to return with an improved offer after seeing their opening £34m (€40m) turned down by Atalanta – who are holding out for £51m (€60m).

Kane was Erik ten Hag’s first-choice forward this summer, however, Tottenham are reluctant to sell the England international to a Premier League rival. Also, Man Utd are not willing to meet the 29-year-old asking price due to their limited budget this summer as their takeover saga continues.

Bayern Munich have emerged as a strong candidate to complete a move for Spurs’ all-time leading scorer after making an improved bid worth nearly £70m for the highly-rated forward, hence United have switched focus to other alternatives.

Main target

Hojlund is one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe this summer following his impressive performances for Atalanta last season, where he scored 16 goals and recorded seven assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

He helped his club finish 5th in Serie A, securing qualification to the next season’s UEFA Europa League. The Danish international is seen as a perfect fit for Ten Hag due to his ability to press the opposition up front and link up play with the other forwards.

Hojlund is also showing he’s got the potential to be a top goalscorer having netted 44 goals in 116 career appearances. He is young and could only get better under the tutelage of Ten Hag, who has a track record of improving players.

It is believed that the striker wants to move to Old Trafford this summer and United want to complete the deal before they jet off to the United States of America for their pre-season tour. However, we’ll have to wait and see if they are able to get a deal agreed with Atalanta.

