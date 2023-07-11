Man Utd agree £43m deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan

Manchester United have agreed a £43m deal with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana and the move could be wrapped-up by the end of the week, according to the Daily Mail.

United are in the market for a new No.1 to replace David De Gea. The 32-year-old confirmed his departure on Saturday after 12 years in England, having joined from La Liga side Atletico Madrid in 2011 under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.

He played a key role as United won their 20th Premier League title in the 2012/23 season. He went on to clinch the Emirates FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, and three FA Community Shields.

De Gea was a fan favourite at Old Trafford during his time at the club which also saw him win two Premier League Golden Gloves. He kept an impressive 17 clean sheets for Man Utd last season as they finished 3rd in the top-flight – making a return to the Champions League.

However, De Gea has left United after failing to agree terms over a new contract and Erik ten Hag has identified Onana as his prime target to replace the Spaniard.

After lengthy negotiations, the Daily Mail claims that Man Utd have finally agreed a deal with Inter Milan worth £43m plus add-ons to sign Onana. The newspaper says the move should be completed by the end of the week once the shot stopper finalises personal terms and completes a medical.

Quality signing

Several goalkeepers were linked with Man Utd but Onana emerged as the main target following his superb performances for Inter last season.

Since moving to Inter in 2022, the 27-year-old has been one of their best players and led the Serie A giants to the Champions League final last term, keeping eight clean sheets in the competition. He racked up 41 appearances for Nerazzurri in all competitions as they finished 3rd in Serie A.

The ball-playing Cameroon international is an ideal fit for Ten Hag who likes his shot-stoppers to start attacks from the back. The Dutch boss managed Onana at Ajax prior to becoming United manager last summer. Onana was part of the Ajax team that nearly made it to the Champion League finals in 2018/19, however, they lost to Tottenham in the semi-finals.

He made 214 appearances at Ajax and kept 85 clean sheets across all competitions. He helped the club win three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups, and Johan Cruyff Shield in 2019.

United have already added Mason Mount to their squad for next season and as it stands, Onana is set to become their second summer signing in the coming days.

