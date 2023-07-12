Chelsea could make summer swoop for Folarin Balogun

Chelsea could reportedly make a summer swoop for Arsenal star Folarin Balogun in this transfer window, as per the transfer journalist Paul Brown.

After joining Stade de Reims on a season-long loan deal last summer, the 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in the French top-flight last term, scoring 21 goals and notching up two assists in 37 Ligue 1 appearances.

It has been suggested that despite the youngster’s eye-catching displays for Will Still’s side, Arsenal are ready to cash-in on Balogun to make the most profit out of his sale and want at least £50m.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown has suggested that Chelsea have expressed their interest in signing Balogun after being impressed by the youngster’s displays in recent times. So, they could make a summer swoop for him ahead of next season.

Balogun to Chelsea

However, the journalist claims that having already purchased Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, it is hard to believe that the Blues will spend big on another young attacker – who might not be a regular starter next term.

Brown said:

“They [Chelsea] already signed a player in Nicolas Jackson, who I think it’s asking a lot of to step up and do that on a regular basis. Would Chelsea be in a position to spend another large chunk of money on a player who might not necessarily be their first-choice striker every week? “That seems like a false economy really for Chelsea and I’m not sure they have the money to sign two strikers who they don’t regard as necessarily a first choice. So, it seems a bit strange from that point of view. But I don’t think Chelsea would be interested in Balogun if they hadn’t been given some kind of encouragement. So, I think this is one to watch over the next week or so.”

After struggling with goal-scoring issues last term, it has been suggested that Chelsea have decided to address that problem by purchasing a new striker this summer.

Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic have all been mentioned as serious targets for the Blues but Balogun is now emerging as a potential option.

It would be hard for Chelsea to compete for the biggest honours from next season with two very young and inexperienced forwards. So, having already signed Jackson, Chelsea would be better off exploring more established strikers to bolster their frontline in this transfer window.