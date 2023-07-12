‘Waiting for him’: Fernandez urges Dybala to join Chelsea

In an interview with Argentine outlet Ole, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has urged Paulo Dybala to join the club this summer.

Dybala signed for Roma on a free transfer from Juventus last summer. He had a brilliant debut season for them, registering 18 goals and 8 assists from 38 appearances. The Argentine has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the past few days and speaking to Ole, Fernandez said that he is hopeful that his compatriot joins the club.

When asked about the recent Chelsea speculation regarding Dybala, he said: “Yes, I saw something. We’ll see. I hope he comes. I talked to him and told him that I’m waiting for him to share a barbecue or something. I need someone to share the mates, heh.”

Quality player

Dybala has had trouble with injuries over the years, but he has continued to remain a consistent performer. Last season, he accumulated 26 goal contributions for the Giallorossi in all competitions despite missing 18 games for the Serie A club with five separate injuries.

He would be an excellent buy for Chelsea, particularly with the low £10 million release clause for foreign clubs. Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is currently leading the pursuit of Dybala, and it is unsurprising as the Argentine tried to sign the attacker for Tottenham Hotspur in 2019.

Back then, the transfer broke down at the final hurdle due to image rights. Dybala is now available for a bargain fee, but the issue for Chelsea could be to convince him. The 29-year-old has a guaranteed starting spot with Roma, and could be hesitant to leave them for a rotational role in London.

Chelsea could be willing to double his current weekly wages to bring Dybala to Stamford Bridge, and it remains to be seen whether they can persuade him. For now, Dybala seems content to stay at Roma. He recently said that he is happy at the club, and looking forward to training again.