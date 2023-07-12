Arsenal confident of signing Rice before USA pre-season tour

Arsenal are confident of announcing their deal for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice before they jet off to the USA for their pre-season tour on Sunday, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners already have an agreement in place with the Hammers, however, Sky Sports claim that David Moyes’ side are waiting for Arsenal’s lawyers to sign off the final wording of the contract before the deal can be formally completed.

Rice has already undergone his medical and will pen a long-term deal worth around £250,000 a week, which will make him one of Arsenal’s top earners.

The North Londoners will pay £105m for Rice’s services with £5m in add-ons. Arsenal will make an initial payment of £100m which must be paid in three installments over the next 24 months.

Arsenal had two offers rejected by West Ham before finally agreeing a British record deal late last month. Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in the England international to the Emirates Stadium as the 24-year-old has developed into one of the best midfielders in Europe in recent years.

The West Ham Academy graduate racked up 50 appearances across all competitions last term and made nine goal contributions as the Hammers defeated Fiorentina 2-1 to clinch the UEFA Europa Conference League title last month.

He has made a total of 245 appearances, scored 15 goals, and provided 12 assists for West Ham in all competitions.

Revamping squad

Arteta has been busy bolstering his squad for next season and has already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea. Arsenal are also close to completing a move for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber after he passed his medical over the weekend.

The Netherlands international is expected to be announced as a new Arsenal player before their friendly against FC Nurnberg on Thursday. He’s been brought in as a right-back and will compete with Ben White for a first-team spot. He will put pen to paper on a long-term deal.

Timber will be followed through the doors at Arsenal by Rice, who had his heart set on moving to Emirates Stadium despite Manchester City’s late push to hijack the deal. Pep Guardiola’s side had their first bid worth £80m plus £10m in add-ons rejected by West Ham but they pulled out of the race after Arsenal submitted their £105m bid.

