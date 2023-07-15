Chelsea considering summer move for Emiliano Martinez

Chelsea are eyeing a move to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as Mauricio Pochettino looks to bring in a new No.1 this summer, according to talkSPORT.

Pochettino is overhauling the squad he inherited this summer and the former Tottenham boss wants a new goalkeeper after allowing Edouard Mendy to leave the club. The Senegal international secured a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia last month leaving Pochettino with just Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli as his senior keepers.

Several shot stoppers have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks but talkSPORT claims Chelsea are plotting a move for Martinez. The report says Pochettino is a ‘big admirer’ of the Argentinian international so would be keen to lure him to West London, however, a deal won’t be easy after Martinez signed a new long-term contract at Villa Park earlier this year.

Not only that, but it remains to be seen whether Martinez would leave Villa – who have European football to look forward to next season – for a club that isn’t in any European competition. However, the opportunity to play for a big club like Chelsea would surely be appealing for Martinez.

He joined Unai Emery’s side from Arsenal in 2020 after struggling for regular playing time under Mikel Arteta. The South American was often used in cup games as he played a crucial role in helping the North Londoners win both the Emirates FA Cup and the Community Shield.

Impressive

Since moving to Villa Park, Martinez has emerged as one of the best shot-stoppers in England, making a 112 appearances and keeping 39 clean sheets. The 30-year-old featured in 37 games and managed to keep 13 clean sheets in all competitions as Aston Villa finished 7th in the top flight and qualified for next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League.

Martinez, who helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year, is valued at £24m by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen how much it would take for Villa to cash in this summer.

According to talkSPORT, any move from Chelsea for Martinez may have to wait as Pochettino is focussed on reinforcing his midfield department following the exits of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N’Golo Kanté.

The West Londoners are working on a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo and have already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old, however, both clubs are yet to agree on a fee.

