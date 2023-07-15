Arsenal eye summer move for Santos striker Marcos Leonardo

Arsenal are considering making a move for Santos striker Marcos Leonardo in the summer transfer window, according to Football Transfers.

The online news portal claims that the North Londoners sent scouts to watch the highly-rated youngster and were impressed with his displays.

Leonardo has emerged as one of the exciting forwards in Brazil following his dazzling performances for Santos. He has featured in 27 games across all competitions this season, scored 11 goals, and recorded four assists in the process.

He is attracting interest from several clubs in the transfer market. The Gunners have a history of scouting for South American talents and bringing them to England to nurture them and turn them into superstars including the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos.

Martinelli has improved massively since moving to Arsenal from Ituano in 2019. He has gone on to rack up 130 appearances, netted 33 times, and provided 19 assists in all competitions – helping the London-based club clinch the Emirate FA Cup.

With Arsenal having a strong contingent of South American players including the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Magalhaes among others, Leonardo could find it easy settling in at the club if a deal goes through.

Reinforcement

According to Football Transfers, Santos would be willing to agree a deal at £20m. His contract will expire in 2026, therefore the club are under no pressure to sell on the cheap.

Arsenal have boosted their attack in the past two transfer windows, bringing in Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and recently Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Jesus and Trossard were instrumental for Arsenal in their title run-in last season as they finished 2nd in the Premier League. Adding Leonardo to the squad will further enhance the quality and also bring more competition among the forwards.

The Brazil youngster has been likened to PSG star Neymar and if he could reach the heights of the 31-year-old, Arsenal would have signed a world-class star. He has scored 44 goals and registered 11 assists for Santos in 146 games in total.

“I saw in him a brilliant eye for goal, opportunistic and always well placed,” the forward’s U13 coach Gustavo Roma said via Football Transfers. “He is a really good finisher, he always manages to be in the middle of every middle, he’s very mobile and intense, with great instincts. He doesn’t wait for the ball to come to him, he moves to create the best positions and finish with a goal, that’s why he has so many. “He was our top scorer in 2016 and even as a substitute last year he was one of our top scorers too. He has an eye for goal, he is a killer and born scorer.”

