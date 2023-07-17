Tottenham planning to make swoop for Chelsea target David

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a summer swoop for Chelsea target and LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a brilliant campaign last term, scoring 24 goals and registering four assists in 37 Ligue 1 appearances. So, it seems having been impressed by the Canadian’s displays for Les Dogues in recent times, several big clubs around Europe have registered their interest in signing him, including Tottenham and Chelsea.

Writing on Twitter, Galetti has said that Tottenham are lining up replacements for Harry Kane, who has heavily been linked with a move away from the club, and have identified David as an ideal option.

The journalist further states that Dusan Vlahovic is also a target for the North London club but PSG are currently actively pursuing the Serbian to acquire his services.

David to Tottenham

Galetti said:

“Tottenham: with the possible farewell of Kane, they are exploring some alternatives. Jonathan David is an option: the striker has a contract with Lille expiring in 2025. Vlahovic remains in the list, even if the pressure of PSG (personal terms agreed) is strong.”

However, it has been suggested that Chelsea are looking to strengthen their frontline this summer and have earmarked David as a serious target. So, Tottenham are set to face tough competition from the Blues in getting any potential deal done for the striker.

Kane has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with the Lilywhites’ yet. So, the Englishman’s future is currently hanging in the balance.

Bayern Munich have expressed their intent of signing the 29-year-old and have already seen two official proposals worth up to £70m rejected by the North London club. It has been reported that the Bundesliga side haven’t given up on their hopes of signing the attacker and will continue to push to purchase him.

So, should Kane leaves before the end of this window then they will have to sign a replacement and in that case, David could be a very good option.

The Canadian is a highly talented forward and possesses the potential to become a top-class player going forward. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Chelsea if either club sign him this summer.

It has been suggested that Lille are ready to cash-in on the 23-year-old in this window and want a fee of around £51m. So, the Lilywhites or the Blues will have to spend big to acquire his services.

It is going to be very interesting to see whether Spurs end up selling Kane in this transfer window and sign David or manage to keep hold of the England international.