Man Utd considering move for Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus

Manchester United would consider signing Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus if they fail to bring in Rasmus Hojlund this summer, according to Football Transfers.

United are in the market to sign a proven goalscorer to bolster their squad for next season and had identified Harry Kane as their main priority, however, the Red Devils cannot match the England striker’s asking price.

The 29-year-old is on the radar of Bayern Munich and the Germans look favourites to get a deal done, therefore, Erik ten Hag has switched attention to other, less expensive, targets.

Hojlund is on top of the wishlist now and according to the Daily Mail, Man United will continue negotiations with Atalanta over a deal for the 20-year-old this week after agreeing a fee to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Man Utd have already signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55m and bringing in Onana for almost £50m would take the club’s summer spending to £105m. Football Transfers claims that United may now have to sell players before making a big-money bid for Hojlund – who is valued at £86m.

Unless Atalanta lower their valuation, it could force Ten Hag and to look elsewhere again and Kudus has emerged as a potential alternative.

Alternative signing

Kudus played under Ten Hag before the Dutch boss joined Man Utd last summer and they could now be reunited at Old Trafford. According to Football Transfers, Ajax are willing to sell the want-away attacker for £43m (€50m), making him a cheaper option for Man Utd.

Kudus is not an out-and-out striker, however, his goalscoring exploits are impressive for an attacking midfielder. The Ghanaian was a big star in Denmark while playing for FC Nordsjælland prior to his move to Ajax three years ago.

The 22-year-old scored 14 times and recorded three assists in 53 games across all competitions for the Danish giants. At Ajax, he has banged in 23 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions after 84 matches played so far.

Last season, he was one of the most in-form players at the club. He racked up 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances and he was sometimes used as a false nine.

He may not be the top class No.9 ten Hag desires, but Kudus would be an exciting addition to Man Utd’s attack and give the Red Devils another option in the final third if they end up buying the 22-year-old.

