Man Utd considering signing Liverpool target Amrabat

Manchester United are seriously considering making a move for Liverpool target and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are actively looking to strengthen their squad in this transfer window to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

They have already purchased Mason Mount to reinforce the engine room and are on the verge of luring Andre Onana to Old Trafford in order to strengthen the goalkeeping department. Bolstering the frontline is also on Ten Hag’s agenda and Rasmus Hojlund has been mentioned as a serious target.

Now, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has reported that Man Utd are looking to sign a second midfielder this summer and they are interested in signing Amrabat.

The journalist further claims that United are looking to cash-in on some players with Fred and Donny van de Beek expected to leave and after generating money from the sales, Ten Hag’s side are likely to make a move for the Moroccan international.

Romano said:

“I’m hearing it’s true that Sofyan Amrabat is one of the players considered at United but not the only one. They’re waiting for outgoings before deciding on a new defensive midfielder. Fred has to leave, and Donny has good chances of leaving.”

It has recently been reported that Liverpool have also expressed their interest in signing the African and they could make a swoop for him if they sell Fabinho to Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad over the coming days. So, Man Utd are set to face fierce competition from the Merseyside club in getting any potential deal done for him.

It has been suggested that Fiorentina are ready to cash-in on Amrabat, who has entered the final year of his current contract, and want a fee of around £26m. So, United or Liverpool will be able to sign the player for an affordable price if they manage to secure his signature.

The midfielder is dynamic, strong, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, works extremely hard without possession and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Amrabat is a talented player and possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League. So, he would be a great signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to acquire his service in this transfer window.