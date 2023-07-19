Arsenal join Man Utd in race for Mohammed Kudus



According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have joined the race to sign Manchester United target Mohammed Kudus in the summer transfer window.

The London giants have been the biggest spenders in European football this summer, and they have already paid over £200 million to sign Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. As per Daily Mail, Arsenal will now focus on trimming the squad with the likes of Kieran Tierney, Nicolas Pepe and Rob Holding among those attracting interest.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Arsenal also hold an interest in signing Ajax midfielder Kudus, who is currently valued at £40 million. The Ghanaian’s versatile ability has impressed the Gunners, but they are not alone in the pursuit. Man United consider him as a potential fall-back option if they are unable to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Versatile quality

Kudus started off his Ajax career as a central midfielder under Erik ten Hag, who is currently managing United. However, he has been transformed into a more attacking player over the past 12 months. He accumulated 18 goals and 7 assists last season while mostly operating from the right wing and centre-forward positions for Ajax.

Arsenal are not eyeing more firepower up front at the moment, but they could be looking to invest on the right flank with the lack of quality back-up behind Bukayo Saka. The Englishman has been superb for the Gunners from the role, but there were moments last season where the club were yearning for something more off the bench.

Kudus could provide Arsenal with the much-needed depth and quality behind Saka next season. Arsenal have already landed Timber from Ajax and should fancy their chances of securing Kudus too. Their main competition could be United, who have recruited Donny van de Beek, Lisandro Martinez and Antony from Ajax since 2020.

Ten Hag, who is their current head coach, worked with Kudus for two seasons in Amsterdam. The Ghanaian did not make a big impact under the Dutchman amid his form and injury issues, but could be tempted to reunite with his former manager. Arsenal will be aiming to get one over United, having missed out on Martinez last summer.