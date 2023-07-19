Liverpool could join Man Utd in the race to sign Verratti

Liverpool could reportedly join Manchester United in the race to sign PSG star Marco Verratti this summer, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

After moving to Parc des Princes back in 2012 from Pescara, the 30-year-old has been enjoying a brilliant time in the French capital and has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

However, despite the Italian’s impressive displays for Les Parisiens over the last few years, he, along with several other players such as Lionel Messi and Neymar, came under the fire of PSG fans during the business end of last term due to their consistent failure on the European stage.

So, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge over the last few weeks and it has been suggested that Verratti could opt to move away from the Parc des Princes in this transfer window.

It has previously been reported that Man Utd are looking to take advantage of this situation by signing the 30-year-old to strengthen their engine room. However, according to the report by L’Equipe, Liverpool could also decide to join Man Utd in the race to sign Verratti if he eventually leaves PSG over the coming weeks.

Battle

The PSG star – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract so the Ligue 1 giants are expected to ask a big fee to sell their star man this summer. So, Man Utd or Liverpool will need to pay a hefty price to sign the midfielder should they formalise their interest.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are planning to purchase a new midfielder after signing Mason Mount this summer. They have been linked with several options over the last few months with Sofyan Amrabat being mentioned as a serious target but, Verratti is reportedly on their radar as well.

On the other hand, Liverpool have prioritised revamping their engine room this summer and have already purchased two midfielders. They are seemingly planning to sign another option before the start of next season and Verratti may emerge as a potential target.

Verratti is technically sound, possesses playmaking qualities, has an eye for long-range passing, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can contribute defensively as well.

The Italian has already showcased his talent at the highest level for club and country over the last few years so he would definitely be a shrewd signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club sign him this summer.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd or Liverpool decide to make a concrete approach to sign Verratti if he eventually leaves PSG in this transfer window.