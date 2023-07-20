Man Utd want to seal Amrabat deal by this weekend

According to TGR journalist Sara Meini, Manchester United will attempt to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat by this weekend.

The Moroccan has been angling for a move away from Fiorentina since the January transfer window. The midfielder skipped a training session in order to join Barcelona, but the Serie A outfit did not receive a suitable offer.

It is anticipated that he will leave the club this summer, and according to Meini, the upcoming days are decisive for the future of the 26-year-old. The journalist adds that United will try and finalise a deal by the weekend.

No valuation has been mentioned, but it is known that Fiorentina value the midfielder at £26 million.

Top-class

Amrabat has transformed into a quality defensive midfielder during his time in Italy. He was brilliant for his country at the World Cup as they surprised everyone to reach the semi-finals. He was named in the tournament’s best XI.

The 26-year-old is now ready to pursue a bigger challenge in his club career, and it seems United could be his next destination. It won’t be a surprise as manager Erik ten Hag previously coached him at Utrecht for a few seasons.

Amrabat broke through the youth ranks at the Dutch club under ten Hag’s tutelage. He could be yet another star reuniting with the manager after the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Donny van de Beek and Andre Onana.

Fiorentina have been reluctant to lower their demands for the midfielder in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether United can negotiate a figure close to that valuation to convince them to sanction his departure.

Amrabat would be a superb acquisition for United. He could start as a deputy behind Casemiro, but could break into the starting plans too. The Moroccan’s distribution and concentration has been superb in the last year.

His arrival could lead the way for the departure of one or more midfielders, who are currently out-of-favour in the squad. Fred and Donny van de Beek are possible candidates to make way from the Old Trafford club.