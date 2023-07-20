Liverpool and Chelsea in battle to sign Marco Verratti

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly planning to go head-to-head to sign PSG star Marco Verratti this summer, as per Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.

It is an open secret that having endured a dire campaign last term, Jurgen Klopp has prioritised revamping the engine room in this transfer window to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

The German boss has already purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai after releasing Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

However, Saudi Arabian clubs’ recent interest in Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have forced Liverpool to explore another midfield option. Henderson is reportedly on the verge of joining Al Ettifaq and it has been suggested that Fabinho has agreed to join Al Ittihad this summer.

Several names have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few weeks with Verratti now emerging as a serious target. Speaking on Sky Sports(via Football Daily), Solhekol has claimed that PSG could be open to letting the Italian leave this summer and Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

Battle

The journalist further claims that Les Parisiens are unlikely to sell Verratti for cheap and want a fee of around £70m. So, the Merseyside club will have to spend big to acquire his service if they formalise their interest.

However, Solhekol states that purchasing Verratti won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Chelsea are also keen on signing him this summer.

It has been suggested that Chelsea are planning to freshen up their midfield department having already sold several stars this summer.

Moises Caicedo has been mentioned as the primary target but despite being in contact with Brighton and Hove Albion over the last few weeks, the West London club haven’t been able to broker a deal for him yet. So, it appears they are lining up Verratti as an alternative target in-case they fail to purchase their key option.

Verratti has showcased his talent at the highest level over the last few years and is deemed one of the best midfielders in the world. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Chelsea or Liverpool if either club manage to lure him away from the Parc des Princes in this transfer window.