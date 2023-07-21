Tottenham set to make bid for Santiago Giménez

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to submit an official bid of £34m (€40m) for the signing of Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez this summer as they line-up replacements for Harry Kane, according to Jovenes Futbolistas MX.

The Mexican outlet claims that the North Londoners have already held talks with Giménez’s representatives, who are his relatives, to discuss a potential move last week. Tottenham are now ready to follow the talks up with a formal offer worth £34m, but only after Kane’s future is decided.

The 29-year-old is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world following his outstanding goalscoring exploits over the past seasons. He has scored 280 goals and recorded 64 assists in 435 appearances for Tottenham since making his first-team debut against Hearts in a UEFA Europa League qualification round.

He is currently Tottenham’s and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, as well as the second-highest Premier League all-time goalscorer with 213 goals. Last season, he banged in 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 games in all competitions.

He was heavily linked with to Manchester City last summer but opted to stay at the club, however, it looks like he could be on the move with Bayern Munich keen on signing him.

Spurs have turned down two bids from the Bundesliga champions with the second one worth £81m (€94m) but they set to make a third bid to prise the striker away from England.

Reinforcement

Several forwards have been linked with a move to Tottenham as a possible replacement for Kane including his international teammate Ivan Toney but Giménez has emerged as a serious target.

According to Jovenes Futbolistas MX, Spurs’ proposed £34m (€40m) offer would fall short of Feyenoord’s asking price as the Eredivisie side value the Argentinean-born hitman at £43m (€50m).

Giménez was ever-present for Feyenoord last season, featuring in 50 games across all competitions as he helped the club win the Eredivisie title. He netted 28 times and registered three assists in the process.

