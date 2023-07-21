Man Utd ready to attack for Fiorentina star Amrabat

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United could make an approach to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the next few days.

The Red Devils recently confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. The Cameroonian has become the club’s second signing of the summer after midfielder Mason Mount.

Gazzetta dello Sport now report that United are ‘ready to attack’ for Amrabat, and they could make an attempt to sign him in the upcoming days. Fiorentina value him between £22-26 million.

Top-class player

Amrabat has greatly enhanced his reputation over the past 12 months. He had an exceptional World Cup with Morocco, and was named in the best XI for the tournament alongside the likes of Lionel Messi.

It was anticipated that he would leave the club during the January transfer window, but Fiorentina did not receive any suitable bids. Barcelona’s loan proposal was turned down by the Serie A outfit.

United are now hot on the trail of the highly-talented midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they will consider buying him before the purchase of a marquee striker, which is more essential for them.

The Red Devils are currently looking into a deal for Atalanta sensation Rasmus Hojlund. With the huge transfer fee involved, they could attempt to sign him first before entering discussions over Amrabat.

While there is barely any competition for Amrabat at the moment, United face the risk of being hijacked by Paris Saint-Germain if they slow down their ongoing plans of bringing Hojlund to Old Trafford.

Once a deal is struck for the talented striker, United could switch their attention towards Amrabat. The 26-year-old would be a top-class signing as he is one of the best holding midfielders in the Italian top tier.

He has a fine range of distribution and also likes to cover ground and win duels. His intensity and high pressing was much admired by neutrals at the World Cup, and he would fit in perfectly at United too.

Amrabat could be seen as a deputy to Casemiro in the no.6 role next season. It is highly possible that one of the fringe midfielders in Donny van de Beek, Fred or Scott McTominay could leave with his arrival.