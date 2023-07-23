Chelsea interested in signing Mohammed Kudus

According to respected journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea have made contact with Ajax to express an interest in signing Mohammed Kudus.

Chelsea have already bolstered their attack with the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku this summer, and it seems they are now eyeing a deal for Kudus, who registered 18 goals and 7 assists for Ajax last season.

Ornstein reports that the London giants have yet to make an offer for the attacker, but they are close to agreeing personal terms. Chelsea are one of the clubs that the 22-year-old is considering to join in the transfer window.

Top quality

Kudus was one of the best attacking players in the Dutch top-flight last season. The Ghanaian featured in the right wing and centre-forward positions for Ajax, and he was effective from both roles for the club.

The African star also has the ability to play at the heart of the midfield or in the no. 10 spot. His versatility would make him a perfect addition to the Blues squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Chelsea’s main concern in the previous campaign was the lack of goals from their forwards. Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz topped the list with only 9 goals. The latter has already left the club for Arsenal.

The Gunners are also interested in landing the highly-talented forward, but Chelsea could have the upper hand, having recouped plenty of funds from selling players during the course of the transfer window.

This has not been the case for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s men have only just begun their selling process, and it has been reported that they are planning to sell six players in order to secure the funds for Kudus.

Chelsea should feel quietly optimistic of landing the Ghanaian star, who is currently valued at £40 million. He could make the right-wing position his own next season if he can replicate his Ajax form.