Tottenham interested in signing Randal Kolo Muani

Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, according to renowned journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Kane could be sold this summer if he refuses to extend his contract with Spurs in the coming weeks. It’s believed that the England striker wants to see out the remaining year of his contract and leave for free next summer but the club owner Joe Lewis wants to sell this summer to recoup a transfer fee.

The 29-year-old has been offered new terms worth up to £400,000 a week. Kane is valued at £100m, however, if the North Londoners do not sell him soon they may need to lower their demands nearer the end of the window.

Bayern Munich have already had two bids turned down by Tottenham with the second one worth £81m (€94m) and are preparing a third bid as the Bundesliga champions push to get a deal done.

Though Thomas Tuchel’s side are keen on acquiring the services of Kane, the striker reportedly favours a move to Manchester United as he wants to remain in England. However, United’s current finances will make it difficult for the move to go through and the Red Devils are currently focused on Atlanta’s forward Rasmus Hojlund.

If Kane does leave this summer, a replacement will be needed and Tottenham have been linked with several forwards with Kolo Muani emerging as a serious target.

Quality signing

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Spurs have made Kolo Muani their prime target to replace Kane and have opened talks with his representatives ahead of a possible move.

The journalist says Frankfurt value the striker at around £69m (€80m) and the France international is said to be keen on a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kolo Muani is regarded as one of the best forwards in Germany following his outstanding performances for Frankfurt last season. He racked up 46 appearances across all competitions, scored 23 goals, and provided 17 assists in the process.

The 24-year-old is versatile and can play across the frontline as evidenced last term at Frankfurt, helping Oliver Glasner’s outfit finish 7th in the Bundesliga table.

Man Utd are also interested in signing Kolo Muani amid fears they may lose out on Hojlund, so Tottenham could face competition for his signature.

