Man Utd to step up interest in Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United are ready to make a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani amid fears they’ll be priced out of a move for Rasmus Hojlund, according to ESPN.

Erik ten Had has set his sights on bringing in another striker after wrapping-up a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. Hojlund has been widely touted as United’s prime target with reports claiming they’ve already agreed personal terms with the youngster.

However, according to ESPN, Atalanta have slapped a £60m (€70m) valuation on Hojlund’s head which could prove to be a major stumbling block. Man Utd don’t think this asking price is a fair reflection of the 20-year-old’s valuation and fear Atalanta will refuse to lower their demands.

The report says United will still try and strike a deal with the Serie A outfit but are also working on a potential move for Muani as they lined-up the Frenchman as an alternative target.

Muani was first linked with a move to Man Utd in the winter transfer window but Ten Hag signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season instead.

However, United have been once again linked with a move for the Frenchman this summer and could submit an official bid in the coming weeks if their is no breakthrough in talks for Hojlund.

Alternative signing

Several forwards have been linked with a move to Old Trafford including Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic, Victor Osimhen, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos, and Tammy Abraham, but Muani has emerged as a serious target.

The France international is attracting interest from several clubs following his goal-scoring exploits for Frankfurt last season. He netted 23 times and registered 17 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

He has emerged as one of the best young forwards in the Bundesliga and could be on the move this summer. Muani represented France at last year’s World Cup where he scored one goal in three matches for Les Bleus – who lost in the final to Argentina.

The 24-year-old is valued at £69m by Transfermarkt. He would be an excellent signing for United if they could get the deal done and the highly-rated forward could provide competition to the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthon Martial, and Alejandro Garnacho next season.

