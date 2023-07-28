Arsenal in four-way race to sign Gabri Veiga

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer market this summer signing Jurrien Timber in defence, Declan Rice in midfield and Kai Havertz in attack, but the Gunners aren’t finished if reports are to be believed. Le10Sport, via The Sun , claims Arsenal are wanting to sign Gabri Veiga, but they face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old rose through the youth ranks to Celta Vigo’s first-team in 2022, contributing 11 goals from 64 games for RC Celta Fortuna before making 55 appearances at senior level, scoring 11 goals with four assists. Veiga, who has represented Spain at U21 level, is believed to have a release clause of €40m (£34m) but Fabrizio Romano previously said he might be sold for less money.

Veiga is a talented player, having a hand in nearly one goal every other game in La Liga last season, but it remains to be seen where he’d fit in at Arsenal. Martin Odegaard isn’t going to lose his starting place in midfield while Havertz should operate behind the striker, so the 21-year-old wouldn’t be guaranteed a spot.

Competition

And with PSG among the clubs interested in the highly-rated Spaniard, Arsenal have strong opposition. Veiga might be an improvement on Emile Smith Rowe, considering his experience and goal output, but Arteta might not be looking to sell the latter.

Whether Arsenal are actively trying to sign Veiga remains to be seen. The Gunners have attacking-midfielders in Odegaard, Smith Rowe and Havertz, so it doesn’t make a lot of sense signing another that won’t walk into the starting eleven.

Arsenal have already spent £200m on new arrivals, so they’re considering internal solutions to address any issues with the squad rather than buying more players. In attack, they could keep Folarin Balogun rather than sign a new striker, so Veiga might not be a priority.

For now, Arsenal are still credited with an interest, but the report doesn’t state that an offer is coming.