Man Utd still interested in signing Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United are in a three-way battle to sign Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his defence, according to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg.

United’s priority is to bring in a forward to share the goal-scoring burden with last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford but bringing in another defender could also be on the cards.

Pavard has emerged as a serious target in recent weeks and German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims the Red Devils are in the race to sign the talented defenders this summer.

The 27-year-old is reportedly keen on leaving the Bundesliga giants as his contract is set to expire in 2024. The France international has shown no indication of extending his deal therefore Bayern are ready to cash in on the right-back.

Pavard has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena despite getting regular playing time at the club. Last season, he featured in 43 games and made eight goal contributions despite the signing of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on loan.

He helped Thomas Tuchel’s side clinch the Bundesliga title on a dramatic last day of the season following Dortmund’s 2-2 draw with Mainz. He is seen as one of the best full-backs in the world as he’s capable of playing on both flanks in defence as well as playing as a centre-back.

Competition

He would be an excellent signing for Man Utd but Florian Plettenberg says they will face stiff competition for Pavard’s signature from Premier League rivals Manchester City and Serie A giants Juventus.

Man City are likely to lose Kyle Walker this summer to Bayern Munich – who are working hard to convince the 33-year-old to leave England and move to the Bundesliga.

He has already held talks with the Bundesliga champions ahead of a potential move to the Allianz Arena. Pep Guardiola wants to keep the England international as he believes it will be difficult to replace him.

Pavard is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt but with several clubs showing keen interest, Bayern may be able to create a bidding war so Man Utd would need to table a tempting offer to get a deal agreed.

