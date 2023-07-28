Ajax admit Kudus could leave amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea

Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat has admitted that Mohammed Kudus could leave this summer amid strong interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, according to GOAL.

Kudus has emerged as one of the best talents in the Netherlands after starring for Ajax – scoring 23 goals in 84 appearances across all competitions since joining the club.

The Ghana international made 25 goal contributions after featuring in 42 games last season. He is versatile and can play in a number of attacking positions, including as a false nine as evidenced last campaign when he scored at Anfield in the Champions League playing that role.

The 22-year-old has attracted interest from the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea both strongly linked in recent months, according to Goal, while Brighton have also been credited with an interest.

Mislintat has now admitted that clubs have been in touch to enquire about Kudus and the player could leave the club this summer, however, the Ajax chief warned that the asking price will increase later in the window.

Mislintat is quoted as saying by Goal:

“There are clubs that have informally enquired about him [Kudus]. I don’t expect an offer very soon, although you know that things can be different in the football world. Perhaps the interest in not as serious as everyone thinks. It is important for us that the relationship with the players remains good. This can be done by being transparent and applying good principles. As we get closer to the deadline, the transfer fee, for example, goes up,” “There is no fixed deadline, but there are agreements we must have to get replacements if we have not already done so proactively. Their stay or sale also depends on what we will do next. The best thing for is if Kudus and [West Ham target Edson] Alvarez stay, then we keep two top players. But it is also possible that one goes, or both,” he added.

The Eredivisie giants want to keep Kudus but will cash in if his valuation is met. Goal claims that Ajax want around £40m for the attacker so he would be within reach for clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Blues are overhauling their squad this summer under new boss Mauricio Pochettino and reports suggest that they are close to agreeing personal terms with Kudus over a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

However, separate reports claim that Kudus favours a move to Arsenal and would snub Chelsea for the Gunners if they agree a deal with Ajax for his services this summer.

It’s going to be interesting to see how things play out over the coming weeks but it looks as though Arsenal or Chelsea may need to act fast if they want to sign Kudus for £40m before his price-tag increases.

