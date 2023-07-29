Kudus would be open to ten Hag reunion at Man Utd

According to Dutch transfer expert Marcel van der Kraan, Ajax star Mohammed Kudus would be open to reuniting with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The Ghanaian star has been on the radar of Arsenal and Chelsea in the past few weeks, but neither of those clubs have made an official bid to sign the 22-year-old from Ajax. Speaking to Sky Sports, van der Kraan has now said that the midfielder wants to leave the club, and he has already conveyed the message to the Dutch giants.

Van de Kraan added that Kudus is very keen on a move to the Premier League, and he could end up in London or Manchester. The respected journalist believes the £40 million star would jump at the opportunity of joining Man United in the current transfer window if ten Hag were to knock on his door in the coming days.

Versatile signing

Kudus was keen on making the switch to Everton during the last summer transfer window. He refused to train in order to join the Merseyside outfit, but Ajax were adamant that he would not leave them, having already sold several key players to elite European clubs.

The decision has been a blessing in disguise for the Ghanaian. Kudus struggled to find his feet during his first two seasons at Ajax under ten Hag due to injuries and competition for places. Last campaign, he finally realised his potential and played in different positions.

The African star was a specialist midfielder when he first arrived in Amsterdam, but became more of a forward in the last campaign. He played as a striker, attacking midfielder and as a right winger. He was most successful from the right flank. He accumulated 19 goals and 8 assists.

His versatile ability could be a factor behind the high-profile interest in signing him. Brighton are another Premier League club in the mix alongside Chelsea and Arsenal, but as van der Kraan said, Kudus could be swayed to join United if ten Hag wants to sign him this summer.