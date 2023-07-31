Chelsea make decision on signing Rayan Cherki

Mauricio Pochettino made it a priority to strengthen Chelsea’s attack after their toils in front of goal last season (38 goals in 38 Premier League games), signing Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but reports suggest they’re withdrawing their interest in a highly-rated forward due to issues with his attitude.

Rayan Cherki was one of many players on Chelsea’s transfer wishlist this summer, but Nathan Gissing (h/t Football.London ) says the Blues won’t make a move for the 19-year-old as they’re worried he doesn’t fit Pochettino’s ethos.

The Chelsea manager wants a better atmosphere after last season under Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, but Gissing says Cherki risks being a disruption. “I’m told Chelsea aren’t the biggest fans of his attitude,” he said to The Byline.

So they might be turning their attention away from the French U21 international. That’s not to say he isn’t talented, however. Cherki rose through the youth ranks to Olympique Lyonnais’ first-team in 2020 and has gone on to make 102 appearances, scoring 14 goals with 16 assists.

Talent

He had a hand in 10 goals from 34 Ligue 1 games last season and is still a teenager, so he does have a bright future regardless. And contributing nine goals from 14 games for the French U21s shows he’s doing everything in his power to get a call-up to the senior squad.

Cherki is a £43m-rated attacking-midfielder who can play on the left and right flank, so he’d have been a versatile option for Pochettino. Chelsea didn’t sign Joao Felix while selling Kai Havertz to Arsenal and Christian Pulisic to AC Milan, so they’re left with Raheem Sterling (28 PL games, 6 goals, 3 assists), Noni Madueke (12 PL apps, 1 goal, 0 assists) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (15 PL apps, 0 goals, 0 assists).

Hakim Ziyech (18 PL apps, 0 goals, 3 assists) is still on the books too, so Chelsea don’t have the most prolific bunch of attackers ahead of the new season. They may yet sign an alternative to Cherki.