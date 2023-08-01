Paris Saint-Germain offer Kylian Mbappe to Chelsea

Chelsea have been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential deal for Kylian Mbappe as the French outfit desperately try to cash-in this summer, according to 90min.

The online news portal claims that the deadline to extend his contract has passed and the Ligue 1 giants are determined to offload the France striker this summer otherwise he will leave for nothing when his contract expires in 12 months’ time.

Mbappe is now due a loyalty payment worth £34m, which PSG have to pay after inserting the clause in his contract.

PSG believe that Mbappe’s agent and manager, his mother Fayza, has held talks over a free transfer move to Real Madrid next summer. The 24-year-old is said to be prepared to sit on the bench for a year in Paris in order to seal his dream switch to Real in 12 months time – a scenario PSG are desperate to avoid.

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal saw their £259m offer for Mbappe accepted by the Ligue 1 champions, however, the World Cup winner is not interested in a move to the Gulf State and has refused to discuss terms.

90min reports that PSG are trying to find a buyer in Europe and have held talks with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over a possible move for Mbappe. The French side are pushing the West Londoners to make a bid soon and Chelsea are interested in signing the forward.

However, the report suggests that the Blues may be reluctant to submit a formal offer as they believe Mbappe is destined to join Real Madrid and he’s shown no desire to move to England.

Quality signing

Mbappe is regarded as one of the best forwards in the world after helping France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and reaching yet another World Cup final last year only to lose to Argentina on penalties.

At PSG, he has won many laurels including the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophée des Champions as well as finishing as UEFA Champions League runner-up.

His goal-scoring exploits are one of the best in the world, netting 244 career goals in 325 appearances. Mbappe has notched 212 goals and recorded 98 assists in 260 appearances across all competitions since joining PSG from AS Monaco.

Last season, he finished the campaign as the club’s top scorer with 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions as they clinched the Ligue 1 title. He is valued at £154m by Transfermarkt but the likes of Chelsea would hope to sign him for less this summer given PSG’s precarious situation.

Obviously Mbappe would be a sensational coup for Chelsea if they could lure him to Stamford Bridge but it seems highly unlikely a move will materialise given the lack of Champions League football available.

Read more: Romano: Chelsea will ‘continue talks’ to sign 19-goal star as Poch closes-in on £54m double swoop