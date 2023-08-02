Romano: Man Utd still monitoring Nice defender Todibo

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are still monitoring Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Red Devils were linked with a move for Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi earlier in the summer transfer window, but he is on the verge of joining Chelsea for £38 million. It is now revealed by Romano that Man United are still in the market for a new central defender and are currently keeping tabs on Todibo.

However, the Italian journalist added that nothing is imminent at the moment. United’s current priority is on the purchase of another midfielder, he told Caught Offside: “I mentioned in April that Man United sent their scouts multiple times to follow both Todibo and Disasi – they’re very attentive to French market.”

“Todibo is still being monitored, and we’ll have to wait and see how Man United will act. The priority will be a midfielder for now, so there’s nothing imminent on Todibo.”

Top quality

United currently have adequate central defensive options in the first-team squad. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are the frontline picks with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw present to provide back-up to the duo. However, the scenario could change if there is a departure.

Maguire looks the most likely candidate to leave the club in the coming weeks, and this could open up the possibility of signing Todibo from Nice. The 23-year-old has developed into one of the best-performing centre-backs in Ligue 1 following his switch from Barcelona a couple of years ago.

His ability to play out from the back has been impressive, but he has also caught the eye with his tackling, clearances as well as his recovery pace. He would be a quality acquisition for United if they decide to sign him. They may have to pay between £34-43 million to land his services from Nice.

As Romano said, United are currently focused on landing a new midfielder which could be Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. If they can secure additional funds from the sale of Maguire for example, a move could materialise for Todibo.