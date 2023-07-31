Amrabat prioritising joining Manchester United this summer

Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat has an ‘agreement’ with Manchester United and is prioritising a move to Old Trafford this summer, as per the Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

The Red Devils have been busy in this transfer window and have already purchased Mason Mount and Andre Onana to reinforce their engine room and goalkeeping department respectively.

Erik ten Hag’s side are keen on bolstering the frontline as well and are on the verge of signing Rasmus Hojlund having already agreed on a deal in principle with Atalanta.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are planning to sign a second midfield option after Mount this summer and have earmarked Amrabat as a serious target. The record Premier League champions will reportedly accelerate their efforts to purchase the Moroccan after finishing a deal for Hojlund.

However, it has recently been suggested that Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli are also interested in signing him so doubts started to emerge about whether United would be able to broker a deal for Amrabat.

Amrabat to Man Utd

But, writing on his own website, Pedulla has reported that Amrabat has no intention of moving to the Middle East as he has prioritised a move to Old Trafford.

The journalist further claims that the midfielder has already got an agreement in place with Man Utd and the Red Devils have held initial talks with Fiorentina to sign the 26-year-old.

It has been suggested that Amrabat has entered the final year of his current contract and he has made it clear that he is not going to sign an extension. So, La Viola are ready to cash-in on the African and they want a fee of at least £26m.

Amrabat is a deep-lying midfielder by traits but can also play in the box-to-box role. He is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is efficient in defensive contributions and also works extremely hard without possession.

The African has already showcased his talent at the highest level for club and country in recent times. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they manage to acquire his service this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to sign Amrabat in this transfer window to strengthen their midfield department.