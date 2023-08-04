Liverpool will make offer for Andre in next few days

According to Brazilian outlet Gazeta Esportiva, Liverpool have informed Fluminense that they will make an offer for midfielder Andre in the next few days.

The Merseyside giants are currently on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder after allowing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho make the move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Liverpool have been in talks with Southampton for Romeo Lavia, but they are currently far from reaching an agreement.

They recently made an improved offer of £38 million for the Belgian teenager, but the Saints are adamant that they won’t accept less than £50 million for him. As a result, they have identified Andre as an alternative target, and Gazeta Esportiva claim that an opening bid could arrive very soon.

As per the Brazilian source, Jurgen Klopp’s side have told Fluminense that they will make an official bid in the next few days. The club plan to place a £22 million offer, and want to sign him as soon as possible. Fluminense are reluctant to lose him until January as they are in the middle of their season, but Liverpool are optimistic of striking a summer deal.

Fantastic player

Andre has been one of the best holding midfielders in the Brazilian top-flight. He has completed a stunning 71 passes per game in the current league campaign with an accuracy of 94%. The 22-year-old has also been brilliant defensively, winning 2 tackles and 6 ground and aerial duels per appearance.

His playing strengths would perfectly suit the demands of Liverpool and manager Klopp. The club are looking for a midfielder capable of filling the void left by Fabinho in particular. Andre could be an ideal fit. He is good with almost every attribute and his lack of aerial presence is the only drawback.

He may need some time to adapt to the playing style under Klopp, but may not take long, considering he is already in the busy end of the season with Fluminense. With this in mind, we won’t be surprised if he makes the matchday squad for Liverpool after just one training session if he were to join them.