Tottenham set to table £39m offer for Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba

Tottenham Hotspur are set to table an initial £39m offer for Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his defence, according to renowned journalist Patrick Berger.

Spurs are reportedly close to sealing the transfer of Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven after progressing in negotiations with the Bundesliga club. The North Londoners are prepared to meet the 22-year-old’s asking price of £35m.

He was linked with a move to several clubs but it seems Tottenham have won the race for his signature. They are also expected to announce the signing of Blackburn youngster Ashley Phillips by the close of the week.

However, Postecoglou has not hidden the fact that he wants to bolster his defensive options this summer and it looks like he’s looking to bring in another centre-back with Tapsoba his next target.

Defensive reinforcement

Tottenham conceded 63 goals in 38 games in the league last season as they missed out on European football so it’s no surprise Postecoglou is looking to overhaul his backline.

Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez, and Eric Dier have all been linked with moves away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer and Spurs are eyeing Tapsoba as a potential replacement.

Sport1 journalist Berger claims that Tottenham are ready to formalise their interest in the 24-year-old by submitting an offer worth £39m plus add-ons. However, Leverkusen are reluctant to sell the Burkina Faso international and will hold out for more.

Tapsoba has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Germany since joining Leverkusen from Vitória de Guimarães in 2020. He has featured in 137 games, scored five goals, and recorded two assists across all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Last season, he was ever-present for Leverkusen as they finished sixth in the Bundesliga and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. He racked up 47 appearances in all competitions and made four goal contributions in the process.

