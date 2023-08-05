Man Utd make ‘official attempt’ to sign Altay Bayindir

Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal to sign Fenerbahce shot-stopper Altay Bayindir this summer, according to CNN Turk.

The Turkish outlet claims that United have made an official attempt to bring Bayindir to Old Trafford and have been in talks with his agent ahead of a possible transfer.

Bayındır’s contract with Fenerbahce will expire in 2027, having joined them from MKE Ankaragücü in 2019, therefore the Turkish giants are not in a hurry to offload one of their best players just yet.

However, Man Utd could bypass negotiations and get a deal wrapped up quickly by triggering the 6ft 5inch goalkeeper’s £5.1m release clause, according to the report.

Erik ten Hag has already bolstered his goalkeeping department with the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan in a deal worth £47m on a five-year contract, with the option of a 12-month extension.

Onana is expected to be the club’s first choice no.1 following the exit of club legend David de Gea – who won the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for 2022/23. De Gea left as a free agent after failing to reach an agreement with the Red Devils over a new deal.

Onana was Ten Hag’s first choice to take over from the Spain international, however, Dean Henderson is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer so ten Hag needs to bring in a back-up for the Cameroon international with Tom Heaton considered as a third-choice goalkeeper.

Back-up goalkeeper

Henderson is keen on leaving Man Utd this summer with a return to Nottingham Forest looking likely. It’s believed he does not want to play back-up to Onana as he set his sights on regular playing time ahead of the forthcoming 2024 Euros.

Several goalkeepers have been linked with a move to United including Zion Suzuki but Bayindir has emerged as a serious target and they could now bring him in as Onana’s understudy.

Bayindir has featured in 143 games for Fenerbahce and kept 44 clean sheets across all competitions – helping the club win the Turkish Cup. Last season, he racked up 40 appearances in all competitions as they finished 2nd in the Turkish Super Lig.

According to GOAL, Fenerbahce expect the Turkey international to leave this summer and they are looking to replace him with Croatia and Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

