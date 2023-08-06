Arsenal to hold key talks today in bid to sign Brentford’s David Raya

Arsenal will hold key talks with Brentford today as they look to finalise a deal to sign David Raya this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in another top class goalkeeper to compete with Aaron Ramsdale this season. Matt Turner was back-up last season but the US international is set to join Nottingham Forest and Raya has been identified as his replacement.

The Gunners saw an opening £23m bid rejected last week but Romano says Arsenal will hold fresh talks with Brentford today as they look to get a deal agreed. The Italian journalist says today’s negotiations are ‘key’ and the clubs are entering advanced talks over a deal.

Romano also claimed on his YouTube channel that Raya wants to join Arsenal and is pushing for a move to be agreed. The Bees value the 27-year-old at around £40m but Arsenal are confident they will seal a deal for less.

Romano said:

“David Raya, there is optimism on the Arsenal side. They’ve made a bid of around £20m plus add-ons. Brentford are not keen on selling for that price,” he said. “But, it is the intention of both sides to find a solution because Raya is pushing. He wants to sign for Arsenal. He’s really pushing with Brentford so the conversation continues. But Arsenal are optimistic and confident.”

Raya’s contract with Brentford will expire next summer, having already turned down the opportunity to sign a new deal with the club, so Arsenal will feel Brentford will be forced to lower their asking price or risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Quality signing

Raya is a quality goalkeeper who will improve Arsenal if he joins the club. The 27-year-old is comfortable with the ball at his feet and can build attacks from the back. Since moving to Brentford from Blackburn in 2019, he has racked up 161 appearances and kept 54 clean sheets across all competitions.

His impressive saves helped Thomas Frank’s side finish the 2022/23 campaign 9th in the Premier League table – featuring in 39 games and keeping 12 clean sheets in all competitions.

Raya has already been replaced by Mark Flekken from Freiburg and with the 2024 Euros taking place next year, the Spain goalkeeper would want more regular time to boost his chances of earning a call-up to the Spanish national team.

He will compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the no.1 position at Arsenal and with the club participating in four competitions next season, squad depth will be key in their quest to win trophies.

Read more: Arsenal plot swoop for £24m South American star as Arteta continues spending spree – report