Chelsea agree £17.2m deal to sign Deivid Washington

Chelsea have been very busy in the transfer market, spending £178m on Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Robert Sánchez and Ângelo, but the Blues aren’t finished signing players if reports are to be believed.

According to Globo Esporte , Santos have accepted Chelsea’s £17.2m offer for Deivid Washington and the deal is expected to be completed in the ‘coming days’. The Blues will pay £12.9m up front with a further £4.3m in bonuses for the South American youngster.

The 18-year-old rose through the youth ranks to Santos’ first-team in 2023, scoring six goals from 13 games for the U20s and bagging two goals from 16 games at senior level.

Washington has three years remaining on his deal at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, but he’s being granted a move as his asking price was met. Chelsea have been signing a lot of young talent since Todd Boehly took over the club and the Brazilian looks like the next name on the list.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to bolster Chelsea’s attack after how poor they were last season. The Blues scored only 38 goals from as many Premier League games in 2022/23 and didn’t have a player with double figures.

One for the future

Joao Felix scored just four goals from 16 league appearances while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored only one goal in 15 outings before being moved on, so Chelsea need attackers.

Washington is one for the future given his inexperience at the top level, but he will relish the chance to learn from Pochettino in any form. Chelsea’s new manager likes working with impressionable and energetic players because they best fit his system, so it’s little wonder a deal is going over the line.

Globo Esporte say AS Monaco, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Washington, but it remains to be seen who will make an official bid.

Chelsea only have Jackson to lead the line this coming season, so they do need another striker. Washington might not be ready to drop in the deep end, however.