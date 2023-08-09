Man Utd in concrete talks to sign Benjamin Pavard



According to respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are in ‘concrete talks’ with Bayern Munich to sign Benjamin Pavard.

The Red Devils have reached a verbal agreement to sell Harry Maguire to West Ham United, and they are now looking into the transfer market for a quality replacement.

As per Plettenberg, Man United manager Erik ten Hag is pushing for the signing of Pavard due to his versatility. All parties are currently working on a verbal agreement.

Top quality

United are currently on the cusp of parting ways with Maguire. His departure should allow the club to invest on a fourth centre-back to compete with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof.

Pavard is the preference of ten Hag, and it is unsurprising as he can play in multiple roles. He started off his career from central defence, but has spent most of his time in Munich from the right-back spot.

The £34 million star is a terrific ball-playing defender, who also likes to make regular tackles. The 27-year-old has also been effective in winning ground and aerial duels, and would be a fantastic recruit for United.

United have fully supported ten Hag in the transfer window this summer, and they will be aiming to secure Pavard’s signature as soon as possible. Pavard could be United’s 4th signing after Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

There could be at least one more signing after Pavard with United discussing several midfield exits. Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay have all been linked with departures in the last few days.

If two of those were to leave the club in the coming weeks, ten Hag may want another midfielder in the ranks. A holding midfielder could be the target, having already signed Mount to add more creativity.

United have been brilliant with their transfer business so far, and they look good value to challenge for the Premier League title next season with the extra quality added to the first-team squad this summer.