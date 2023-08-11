Man Utd edging closer to signing Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are edging closer to signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina following the imminent exit of midfielder Donny van de Beek, according to Football Transfers.

The Red Devils must sell before adding another player to their squad due to their current financial position. United have spent £166m on three new signings following the arrivals of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Højlund.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his squad for next season as he looks to challenge on all fronts after a successful debut campaign that saw him win the Carabao Cup and secure Champions League qualification.

The Dutch boss recently affirmed his desire to add competition and depth in every position throughout his squad. He told Sky Sports via the Mirror:

“We need all positions doubled because the numbers of games we have to cover. We need the competition and you always have to deal with suspensions and injuries as well as player’s form. I need good players but every player needs the perspective to play.”

Ten Hag reportedly wants to bring in another central midfielder and Amrabat has been heavily link, but United need to offload unwanted players to raise extra funds and make room for any new arrival.

Sell deadwood

Fred, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, and Van de Beek are all deemed surplus to requirements by Ten Hag. Man Utd have agreed a deal worth in the region of £30m with West Ham United for the sale of Maguire. The 30-year-old, who trained with the first team on Wednesday, is set to undergo his medical in the coming days.

According to Football Transfers, Real Sociedad are keen on signing Van de Beek. The La Liga side are looking at the possibility of signing the Netherlands midfielder on a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Fred is also attracting interest from Galatasaray and Fulham. The Cottagers are said to have re-opened negotiations with Man Utd for the Brazil midfielder.

If Man Utd can raise funds with the sale of Maguire and offload Fred and van de Beek it would pave the way for them to complete their proposed move for Amrabat.

The report says personal terms have already been agreed with the Moroccan international and United are now edging closer to signing the Fiorentina man.

Amrabat, who is valued at £26m by Transfermarkt, would be an excellent signing for United if they could complete a deal for the Moroccan midfielder. He racked up 49 appearances and provided one assist across all competitions as Fiorentina finished 8th in the Serie A and reached the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

