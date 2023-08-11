Chelsea interested in signing PSG midfielder Marco Verratti

Chelsea are keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his squad, according to French outlet Footmercato.

Verratti was linked with a move to Saudi Pro League teams Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, however, the Italy international decided against accepting the offers. The online news portal claims the 30-year-old has had a change of heart and wants to stay in Europe.

He is expected to leave France this summer – bringing an end to his 11-year stay at PSG. Verratti has evolved over the past seasons to become of the best midfielders in the world since moving to the Ligue 1 champions from Pescara in 2012.

The box-to-box midfielder has made 412 appearances, scored 11 goals, and recorded 61 assists in all competitions for PSG. He has played an influential role in the middle of the park to help the French giants clinch many titles including the Ligue 1 titles, Coupe de France, as well as finishing as UEFA Champions League runner-up.

PSG are undergoing a massive rebuild and have lost the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. Kylian Mbappé and Neymar could also leave as Enrique continues to overhaul his squad ahead of the new season.

Reinforcement

Verratti is expected to be the next big name to leave and the situation has alerted Chelsea with FootMercato claiming the Blues are showing a keen interest in luring the Italian international to West London.

Chelsea are also undergoing a rebuild following an underwhelming 2022/23 season. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League table, missing out on European football.

The Blues have sold several midfielders so Pochettino needs reinforcements in the middle of the park and Romeo Lavia and Moisés Caicedo have been strongly linked in recent weeks.

However, Chelsea are keeping their options open and Verratti has emerged as a potential transfer target. According to Footmercato, Atlético Madrid are also interested in the experienced midfielder but the Blues’ financial position makes them favourites to complete a deal.

Verratti is valued at £35m by Transfermarkt, so he’d be a cheaper option compared with Lavia and Caicedo, and he would be an excellent addition to Pochettino’s youthful squad if Chelsea could get a deal agreed.

