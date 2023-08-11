Tottenham in battle with Chelsea to sign Elye Wahi

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race with Chelsea to sign Montpellier star Elye Wahi this summer, as per the French outlet Foot Mercato.

Spurs are seemingly looking to sign a new striker after agreeing to sell Harry Kane in this transfer window. Jonathan David, Mehdi Taremi and Gift Orban have all been mentioned as serious targets for Ange Postecoglou’s side, but Wahi is now emerging as a potential option.

After coming through the Montpellier youth system, the 20-year-old has burnt onto the scenes in recent times after enjoying a stellar campaign last term, scoring 19 goals and registering five assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances.

So, it appears the Frenchman’s impressive performances for Montpellier haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been attracting a lot of attention in recent weeks with Tottenham and Chelsea among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Foot Mercato, Tottenham are showing a concrete interest in signing Wahi and they could go ‘offensive quickly’ to acquire his service this summer.

Battle

However, the report claims that Chelsea are also keen on signing the Frenchman and have already seen an official proposal worth up to £24m rejected by Montpellier.

Wahi – valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt – still has two years left in his current contract so Montpellier are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in. Therefore, Tottenham or Chelsea will have to spend big to acquire his service.

Spurs are set to earn a fee of around £104m by selling Kane if the deal eventually goes through. So, Postecoglou’s side will be financially resourced to make this deal happen.

On the other hand, Chelsea are set to spend huge to acquire Moises Caicedo’s signature this summer so it remains to be seen whether they can afford to purchase Wahi if they sign the South American.

The Frenchman is quick, possesses the poacher instinct, can finish off his chances and is good in the air. Wahi is an extremely talented forward and possesses high potential so he would be a great signing for Tottenham or Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.