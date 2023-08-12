Man Utd considering move for Nice’s Khephren Thuram

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his options in the middle of the park this summer, according to Get French Football News.

The online news portal claims that United scouts were in the stands to watch Nice’s Ligue 1 opener against Lille on Friday night. The representatives were at the Allianz Riviera to watch Jean-Clair Todibo – who’s been identified as a replacement for Harry Maguire.

However, Get French Football News claims that Man Utd scouts were also at the game to keep a close eye on Thuram after identifying the French youngster as a potential transfer target.

Last season, Thuram was ever-present for The Eaglets as they finished 9th in the Ligue 1 – racking up 48 appearances and making 10 goal contributions across all competitions. The box-to-box midfielder has made a total of 138 appearances, scored eight times, and recorded 11 assists in all competitions.

Thuram represented France at the European Under-21 Championship as he helped his country to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Reinforcement

Man Utd have already brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea but Erik ten Hag is keen to sign another midfielder this summer with the Red Devils competing in four competitions, including the Champions League.

The Manchester giants are about to sell Fred to make room for another midfielder. United have reached an agreement in principle with Fenerbahce to sell Fred while the likes of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, and Van de Beek are also expected to leave over the coming weeks.

That would free up space and generate funds for United to go back into the market to sign another midfielder and ten Hag’s first choice is Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina. United are reportedly close to signing the Morocco international but it appears they are still keeping their options open.

Thuram has now emerged as a potential target but Get French Football News suggest that Man Utd may need to pay up to £43m to get a deal agreed.

