Liverpool interested in signing PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare

Liverpool are showing an interest in signing PSV star Ibrahim Sangare as Jurgen Klopp desperately tries to bring in a new defensive midfielder this summer, according to ESPN NL

The Reds are in the market to bring in at least one more midfielder following the exits of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

The Merseysiders have agreed a £60m fee with Southampton for Romeo Lavia but they must still convince the midfielder to choose them over Chelsea. The Londoners have reportedly been in pole position to sign the Belgian and the Guardian claims Lavia favours a move to Chelsea so Liverpool could still miss out despite agreeing a deal.

Liverpool also reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo on Thursday night but the 21-year-old turned down a move to Anfield as he has his heart set on a switch on Stamford Bridge. Chelsea have now agreed a £115m deal to sign the South American and Caicedo is set to undergo his medical in London today.

With Liverpool’s move for their two key targets hanging in the balance, Klopp is being forced to look at other alternatives and Sangare has emerged as a potential option for the Merseysiders.

New target

ESPN NL claims that Liverpool are showing a keen interest in signing Sangare and could snap him up for just £32m due to a release clause in his contract.

The Ivory Coast international could leave PSV this month but Liverpool may face stiff competition for his signature as the report says Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the 25-year-old.

Sangare racked up 45 appearances across all competitions, scored eight times, and recorded three assists for PSV last season as they finished 2nd in the Eredivisie table. He has already featured in three games this campaign and made two goal contributions in all competitions.

We will have to wait and see if Liverpool formalise their interest in the coming days but they are unlikely to do so until the situations surrounding Caicedo and Lavia are officially resolved.

