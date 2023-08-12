Liverpool still monitoring Andre ahead of summer move

Liverpool are still interested in signing Fluminense midfielder Andre as Jurgen Klopp continues to overhaul his options in the middle of the park, according to Brazilian outlet Globo.

The online news portal claims that the 22-year-old is seen as a possible replacement for Fabinho – who completed his move to the Saudi Pro League alongside Jordan Henderson last month. The Reds are yet to make an official bid for the Brazil defensive midfielder but Andre is tipped to leave Fluminense either this summer of in January 2024.

Globo further reports that Liverpool’s main priority is to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer. The Merseysiders have had several bids rejected with the South Coast holding out for £50m.

Liverpool seemed to have switched attention to Moises Caicedo after agreeing a deal a British record transfer fee of £111m with Brighton for the South American. The Reds outbid Chelsea on Thursday night but Caicedo has reportedly turned a move to Anfield as he prefers to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are yet to submit a new offer to match Liverpool’s £111m bid for the 21-year-old but it looks increasingly likely that the Reds may miss out on signing the Brighton star.

Options open

Klopp wants to keep his options open this window as he continues to revamp his midfield. With Caicedo’s move in serious doubt, Liverpool could look to other alternatives with Andre on their radar.

According to Globo, Liverpool are keeping a close eye on the players situation but will face competition from Fulham if they decide to make their interest official.

Fluminense would ideally like to keep Andre until the January window so he can play in the Copa Libertadores but AS reported recently that the Brazilian outfit would cash-in if £26m is put on the table.

That would make Andre a much cheaper option for Liverpool compared to the likes of Caicedo and Lavia, but it remains to be seen whether the Merseysiders will step up their interest over the coming weeks.

