Liverpool show interest in signing Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan

Liverpool have expressed ‘concrete interest’ in signing Brighton & Hove Albion defender Pervis Estupinan as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his defence, according to Football Transfers.

The online news portal claims that Klopp is a ‘huge fan’ of the left-back and sees the South American as the man to act as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson at Anfield.

Robertson has been a regular for Liverpool since joining the club from Hull City in 2017. The 29-year-old has made 267 appearances, scored eight goals, and provided 63 assists across all competitions.

He has played a crucial role in helping the Merseysiders clinch several titles including the Champions League, Super Cup, Premier League, Club World Cup, and Emirates FA Cup.

Last season, he was ever-present for Liverpool as he racked up 43 appearances and recorded 11 assists in all competitions as they finished 5th in the Premier League table – missing out on Champions League qualification.

However, Robertson’s form dipped after Klopp changed his system during the closing stages of the season and the full-back admitted he had to adapt his playing style to fit in to the new way of playing.

Concrete interest

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are now looking to bring in another left-back to compete with Robertson and Estupinan has been identified as a prime target.

The report says Liverpool have expressed a ‘concrete interest’ in signing the 25-year-old and Klopp is believed to be a ‘huge fan’ of the Ecuadorian international.

Estupinan is valued at £28m Transfermarkt, however, Liverpool would have to pay more to complete a deal this summer as Brighton have proven themselves to be tough negotiators.

The South American has been a fan favourite at the Amex Stadium – featuring in 41 games and making nine goal contributions as Roberto De Zerbi’s side sealed qualification to next season’s UEFA Europa League after finishing 6th in the top-flight.

If he does make a move to Merseyside this summer, it would cast serious doubt over the future of Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek international has struggled to establish himself since arriving from Olympiacos in 2020 and he’d most likely be made available for transfer if Liverpool end up buying Estupinan this summer.

