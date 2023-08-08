Liverpool ‘close’ to signing Romeo Lavia this summer

Liverpool are reportedly ‘close’ to signing Southampton star Romeo Lavia this summer, as per the transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Merseyside club have prioritised freshening up their engine room in this transfer window to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

They have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner leave the club. In the meantime, Liverpool have been forced to sell Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian clubs after the duo decided to take a new challenge in their career.

So, the Reds have decided to explore the possibility of purchasing at least a new midfielder to replace Henderson and Fabinho with Lavia emerging as the primary option.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already submitted three formal bids worth up to £45m, including bonuses to sign the 19-year-old. However, Southampton have decided to reject all of the Reds’ proposal as they are not willing to sell their star man for anything less than £50m.

Lavia to Liverpool

Now, writing on Twitter, Tavolieri has reported that having seen three offers rejected by the Saints, Liverpool will now evaluate the situation before making the next move.

The journalist further claims that the player is keen on moving to Anfield this summer, so Liverpool are very ‘close’ to signing Lavia and it would be ‘a big waste’ for Klopp’s side if they decide to pull the plug at this point.

Tavolieri wrote:

“Just been told talks will continue as Romeo Lavia’s side makes clear the fact they want to sign for LiverpoolFC this summer. There’s a feeling that the deal’s so close now that it would a big waste to end up at 45M£, bonus included. Liverpool considers they already made a huge effort & are now evaluating the situation. Wait & see.”

After massive clear-outs, Liverpool currently lacks numbers in their midfield department. So, signing a new midfielder is an absolute necessity for Liverpool.

Lavia showcased glimpses of his talent in his debut campaign in the Premier League last season. Therefore, the 19-year-old would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool to bolster their engine room in this transfer window.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds eventually manage to secure the youngster’s signature before the end of this window.