Chelsea could sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa for £65m

Chelsea could complete the signing of FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa if they pay £65m (€75m) as Mauricio Pochettino looks to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola via Football Transfers.

The Blues are in the market for a shot-stopper after their no.1 Arrizabalaga joined Real Madrid on a season-long loan on Monday with no option to buy. Madrid moved to sign Kepa to replace Thibaut Courtois, who will miss the majority of the campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered during training.

Arrizabalaga is expected to be handed his Real Madrid debut when they take on Almería next Saturday. He racked up a 163 appearances and recorded 59 clean sheets across all competitions for Chelsea.

The exit of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to the Saudi Pro League forced the West Londoners into buying Robert Sanchez from Brighton. The Spaniard made his official debut for Pochettino’s side in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

However, with Kepa now out the door, Chelsea are looking to sign another top class goalkeeper this month and Football Transfers claims the Blues could renew their attempts to sign Costa.

Reinforcement

The report says Chelsea held talks with Porto about signing the 23-year-old earlier in the summer before signing Sanchez, and they could now rekindle their interest.

Football Transfers cites a report from the print version of A Bola that says Porto will only do business if Chelsea meet their £65m [€75m] asking price in full. Back in June, Chelsea offered to pay €25m in three installments for Costa, but that proposal was rejected as Porto want the whole fee up front.

Chelsea will need to spend big if they want to sign Costa, but owner Todd Boehly has shown time and again that he’s prepared to break the bank to sign the clubs key targets so we can’t rule out the Blues paying Porto’s £65m valuation for Costa.

The Portuguese international is regarded as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe and represented his country at the last year’s World Cup where he appeared in all the games as they were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals.

Costa featured in 41 games and kept 20 clean sheets in all competitions last season as Porto finished the campaign 2nd in the Primeira Liga table.

Chelsea have already spent £293m on seven players this summer after confirming the arrival of Moises Caicedo and are also about to spend another £55m on Romeo Lavia. Costa could be the next big money signing if the West Londoners decide to formalise their interest over the coming days.

