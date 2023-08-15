Man United really interested in signing Amrabat

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United are really interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The Red Devils have already invested on three players in the summer transfer window, and there could be more incoming activity over the coming days. Man United are actively pursuing a new centre-back, but a defensive midfielder could also be signed with Fred recently leaving the club for Fenerbahce.

Amrabat has been frequently mentioned as a transfer target this summer and speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth has said that he is the main choice for manager Erik ten Hag. The Sky Sports reporter added that United like him a lot and could make a move after recouping some funds from departures.

He said: “It looks like Amrabat is ten Hag’s key midfield target. United are really interested in him. They like him a lot. Erik ten Hag really likes him, more importantly. He has played under Erik ten Hag before, when ten Hag was the manager at Utrecht and Amrabat was a player there.”

“There’s definitely interest there and Fiorentina are aware of the interest. I think United are in that position where they are ready to make a move for Amrabat, but they just want to streamline their squad and maybe recoup some money first of all.”

Top player

United currently have an elite holding midfielder in Casemiro, but they lack sufficient competition for him. Scott McTominay stepped up on occasions when the Brazilian star was suspended last season, but the Scot was inconsistent and was prone to making positional errors.

The Mancunian giants need a better option to compete with the former Real Madrid man. Amrabat could be the solution, having transformed into a quality defensive midfielder in the last few years. He has been brilliant with his ball control and distribution for club and country.

The Moroccan has also grabbed attention with his tireless work rate and strong hold-up play. The £26 million star has all the traits to be successful in the English top-flight. Ten Hag managed him at former side Utrecht and the duo could be reunited at Old Trafford in the coming days.