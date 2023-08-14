Man Utd could make Amrabat bid within days



According to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb, Manchester United could make an improved bid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the next few days.

The Premier League giants have been active in the summer transfer window and they have already recruited Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund. The club are currently in negotiations with Bayern Munich for Benjamin Pavard, but they continue to be linked with a move for Amrabat.

As per Tuttomercatoweb, an improved proposal could arrive for the Moroccan star after August 15th. Man United are mentioned by the outlet, but nothing more is specified.

Top player

Amrabat has developed into a fantastic holding midfielder during his time in Florence. Last season was his best for the club. He helped them reach the finals of the Italian Cup and the Conference League.

The Serie A outfit were on the losing side in both finals, but Amrabat was superb with his individual displays. The 26-year-old was also exceptional for Morocco en route to the World Cup semi-final last year.

He is now considering a bigger challenge away from the Italian club. Man United are one of the high-profile teams that hold an interest in signing him, and a formal offer could be made in the next few days.

Amrabat would be a solid acquisition for the Red Devils. He is good with the ball at his feet and does not lose possession easily. He has also caught the eye with his work rate and knack of making tactical fouls.

Fiorentina have set a price tag of around £26 million. For that price, United have no reason to ponder over signing him, but we won’t be surprised if they make an official bid to sign him following Fred’s departure.

Fred recently made the switch to Istanbul with Fenerbahce. His move away from Old Trafford could pave the way for United to step up talks with Fiorentina for the purchase of Amrabat in the coming days.