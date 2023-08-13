Man Utd make opening offer to sign Benjamin Pavard

According to German outlet SportBild, Manchester United have made an opening transfer bid to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer.

The Red Devils are currently eyeing a replacement for Harry Maguire, who is anticipated to join West Ham United in the coming days. Pavard was recently mentioned at the preferred choice for manager Erik ten Hag and SportBild claim that Man United have made an official bid on the table for the 27-year-old star.

However, the offer has been knocked back by the Bavarian giants. Pavard is also on the radar of United’s arch-rivals Liverpool. The Merseyside giants have had the Frenchman on their transfer shortlist since the beginning of the summer.

Shrewd signing

United are exploring a new central defender as they prepare to part ways with Maguire. Pavard is clearly the number one target for ten Hag and the club are now negotiating with the Bundesliga holders.

No update has been provided on the asking price, but it was recently claimed that Bayern want at least £26 million for the defender. United could easily afford the fee with Maguire’s exit, but the board are likely to negotiate a lower sum.

With under 11 months left on Pavard’s contract, Bayern are no longer in a strong position to negotiate. The German giants will be aware that Pavard could sign a pre-contract with United as early as January.

Hence, a compromise could be reached between the clubs for the World Cup winner. Pavard would be a shrewd signing for ten Hag and United as he can play as a central defender or on the right side of defence.

His main strengths are his passing and tackling skills, but he is very capable of winning aerial challenges. Pavard should not be overawed by the intensity of the league, having excelled at the biggest of stages.

United seem favourites to sign Pavard after their first formal bid, but Liverpool could still attempt to hijack the deal. Jurgen Klopp’s side are also looking for a marquee centre-back option before the deadline.