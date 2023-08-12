Man Utd contact Bayern for Benjamin Pavard

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have made contact with Bayern Munich over a potential transfer for Benjamin Pavard.

The Mancunian giants recently reached a verbal agreement with West Ham United for Harry Maguire’s exit, but they want to find a replacement first before offloading him. Pavard has been regularly linked, and Romano claims that United have made contact with Bayern for his services.

The German champions have yet to give the green light for a transfer, but Pavard has a clear mindset to leave the club for a fresh challenge. Bayern are likely to consider his departure in the coming days, considering his present contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Top player

Pavard has been a quality acquisition for Bayern. Over the past 4 years, he has vastly played from the right-back position, but he has clearly stated that he is a natural in central defence. This could be a prime reason behind his decision to move on from Bayern this summer.

The Frenchman would be a good upgrade on Maguire at Old Trafford. He is much better than the England international with the ball at his feet. Pavard has also been impressive with his tackling and has a good aerial presence in the air. He would be a top signing for the Red Devils.

Bayern have not given the green light for the transfer yet, and they could be eyeing a replacement before selling him. He is currently priced at around £26 million. United should have no problems in affording the figure as they are set to offload Maguire to West Ham for a higher fee.

Apart from Pavard, the Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, but ten Hag seems to have the clear preference to land the former. The Dutch head coach has instructed the club’s management to sign the 2018 World Cup winner.